One dies of Covid, 440 fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

One Covid death was reported in the state today. A 43-year old male died of severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

Besides, 440 fresh cases were reported during the day, taking the total count of active cases to 2,145. The active admissions in hospital are 34. The recovery count in the state is 220.

A total of 4, 946 samples were tested. The hill state has reported 4,207 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As many as 58 new Covid cases have been reported in the last two days in Una district. Besides, the total number of active cases in the district has reached 99.

According to the district Health Department’s report, 24 of the 150 samples tested for Covid today were found to be positive, taking the total positivity rate to 16 per cent.

A total of 19,996 persons in the district have tested Covid positive so far since the outbreak of the pandemic. Of these, 284 patients have died due to Covid while two others had reportedly succumbed to its after effects though they had been cured of the infection.