One held, 19 gm of heroin seized

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 17

The Palampur police has launched a crackdown on drug mafia in the city and rural areas and nabbed one person from Chowki village last night. The police has seized 19 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sameer, son of Lal Chand, who is said to be a drug peddler.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here this afternoon, Lokinder Singh, DSP, Palampur, said a police party was on routine patrolling on the outskirts of Palampur last night. One person was asked by the police to stop. However, he tried to run away from the spot. Later he was caught by the police and 19 gram of heroin was recovered from his possession. He was arrested and produced before the local judicial magistrate today who remanded him in the judicial custody.

The DSP said in the past fortnight, eight cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Palampur and 11 persons involved in the drug trafficking were arrested. A large quantity of drugs was also recovered from them. All have been booked under sections 21, 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The DSP said drug trafficking in Palampur could not be curbed without public cooperation. He stated that the name of persons giving information about the activities of drug peddlers would be kept secret.

