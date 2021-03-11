One held, 2 detained for youth's death

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 12

The police has arrested one accused Parul and detained his two accomplices Vikrant and Prince in connection with the murder case of one youth Dheeraj Thakur, a native of Thadu village under police station Sarkaghat in Mandi district today.

According to the police, victim Dheeraj Thakur was missing since April 26 from his home. Deeraj had told his parents that he was going to the house of his friend Parul for night stay but he never come back.

The family of victim lodged a complaint regarding Dheeraj going missing at police station at Sarkaghat.

The SP said on suspicion, the police interrogated the friends of Dheeraj, who revealed that he died due to overdose of drugs. They buried his body in a nearby rivulet bank at Bakar Khad at Nalyana village.