One held for minor's molestation

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 16

The police today arrested Manish, a local villager, in the minor molestation case from his hideout in Baddi. However, a minor, who was detained earlier in the case, was handed over to his parents

after questioning.

DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh said, “Of the three youths, who are named in the FIR, a minor was detained but handed over to his parents. The victim has denied the role of a second youth, who was present in the car when she was taken away.

His role is being further verified. Meanwhile, a police team arrested Manish in Baddi”.

The DSP said, “Manish works as a welder and all three youths are migrants residing in the Baddi industrial belt. The Maruti Swift Car used in the crime belongs to Manish and it will be seized soon”.

The three youths had kidnapped a Class IX girl and taken her away in a car, and molested her at Shitalpur village in the Baddi industrial area on Monday last.

The girl, who belongs to a migrant family, was coming home after tuition around 4 pm when she was kidnapped and taken away. She was molested and later dropped near a park close to her home after several hours.