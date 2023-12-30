One held with 1.3 kg charas

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 29

The police arrested a resident of Kullu district, Khem Chand, on the Palampur-Pathankot highway last night and seized 1.3 kg of charas from him.

Palampur DSP Lokinder Thakur said a team from the Palampur police station was on routine duty on the highway on the outskirts of Palampur town when they came across the suspect. When the cops checked a bag he was carrying, they found 1.3 kg of charas in it.

A case was subsequently registered under the NDPS Act, the DSP said.

The police today produced the suspect in a local court, and he was sent to police custody for two days.

