One held with 12-kg charas

Nurpur, May 24
The Nurpur police busted an inter-state drug racket with the arrest of a drug supplier, Ramesh Kumar of lower Ropa village in Mandi district, in the wee hours of Friday.
The police recovered 12.156 kg charas, believed to be biggest ever haul of the intoxicant in the district. On a tip-off, the police had set up a naka at Keharian near Dol under Jawali police station jurisdiction and stopped an Alto car and seized the contraband.
A case under Sections 20, 25, 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered.
