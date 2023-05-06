One held with 266-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 5

The police arrested Vishavdeep alias Aala (21) and seized 266 grams of heroin from his possession in Manali yesterday. The accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented house in Manali.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said it was the biggest seizure of heroin in Kullu district this year. She said the accused was selling heroin to schoolchildren at Rs 5,000 per gram and the seizure was worth Rs 13.30 lakh.