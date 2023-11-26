One held with 8-gm chitta

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 25

Intensifying its drive against habitual drug peddling offenders in inter-state border areas in Nurpur and Indora subdivisions of Kangra district, the Nurpur district police have nabbed a person under the Damtal police station jurisdiction last evening.

Following a tip off, a police team conducted search in the house of Pradeep Kumar, alias Chhanga, of Chhanni village and seized 8.82-gram chitta from his possession. He was arrested on the spot and a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act registered against him. Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said he had already been arrested four times in the past and facing trials under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.

Earlier this month, the Indora police had arrested a habitual offender with 11.11-gram chitta on November 5 and the Damtal police had arrested a woman habitual offender with 8.05-gram chitta.

#Kangra #Nurpur