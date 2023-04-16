One held with countrymade gun, heroin

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 15

The police arrested Mohit Kumar, a local resident, from his house at Damtal in Kangra district last evening.

Following a tip-off, the Damtal police in Nurpur police district and a team from the narcotic cell of the police jointly conducted a raid at his house. The police seized 35.77-gram heroin and a countrymade pistol from his possession.

The police have registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act. The accused had been allegedly engaged in the illegal trade of drugs for the past six months.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the drug peddling accused was produced in the Indora court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for further investigations.