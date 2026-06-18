A community-based study conducted in the tribal districts of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti has revealed that one in every five individuals reported symptoms associated with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) during the past year. The study, carried out by the Tribal Development Department in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, surveyed 3,000 people aged between 15 and 49 years.

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The findings showed that the overall prevalence of at least one STD-related syndrome stood at 20 per cent. Among the three districts, Chamba recorded the highest prevalence at 24.2 per cent, followed by Kinnaur at 20.1 per cent and Lahaul-Spiti at 15.7 per cent. Males constituted 54.3 per cent of the respondents, while females accounted for 45.7 per cent.

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The study also highlighted low adoption of preventive measures. Only 24.9 per cent respondents reported using a condom during their last sexual encounter, while more than 33 per cent said they had never used condoms. Screening for HIV and hepatitis was found to be extremely low, with only two per cent of participants ever undergoing testing.

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Researchers noted that although awareness about STDs was moderate, major gaps persisted in understanding prevention and risk factors. While nearly 72 per cent respondents had heard of STDs, only 46.6 per cent were aware that condom use could help prevent transmission.