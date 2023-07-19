One killed, 10 hurt in Shimla eatery blast

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 18

One person has allegedly died and 10 others suffered injuries after a gas cylinder explosion in an eating joint at Middle Bazaar area near the Mall in Shimla late evening today.

The police officials said that the injured were admitted to the IGMC hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The impact of the blast was such that even shops adjacent to the eating joint also suffered damage.

As per police officials, the exact cause of the incident was not yet known.

As the spot is a few meters away from the fire station and the police control room, rescue operations were launched swiftly.

“One person was killed in the blast while seven others who sustained burn injuries were immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) Shimla,” Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Aditya Negi.

