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Home / Himachal Pradesh / One killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Shimla’s Rampur

One killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Shimla’s Rampur

The bus was on its way from Sanei to Rampur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:48 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The damaged bus after the accident. Tribune photo
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One person was killed and 15 were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and rolled down the slope near Rai in Rampur in Shimla district on Friday morning.

The bus was on its way from Sanei to Rampur when the accident occurred at around 8 am. Around 25 people were on the bus.

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Locals rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. They shifted the injured to Khaneri Hospital in Rampur. Two passengers are said to have received head injuries.

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The police have registered a case.

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