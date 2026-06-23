One killed, 18 injured as truck plunges into gorge in Theog

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According to district administration officials, the truck was carrying 24 persons associated with a band party, along with a mare, from Chandigarh to Kotkhai. On reaching Jais village in Theog, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a gorge.

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Around 19 occupants sustained injuries in the accident, while five others travelling in the truck escaped unhurt.

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Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the mishap and launched a rescue operation. The injured were initially shifted to the Civil Hospital, Theog. One of them succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital. Subsequently, all the injured were referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for further treatment.

Theog SDM Dr Shashank Gupta said immediate relief of Rs 5,000 each had been provided to 13 injured persons and the family members of the deceased had been informed.

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He added that the mare travelling in the truck had also been shifted to the Gau Sadan in Theog. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.