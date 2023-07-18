1 killed, 7 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla’s Mall Road, several shops damaged

Shimla, July 18
One person was killed and seven others were injured in a blast on Tuesday evening at an eating joint adjacent to the fire brigade office on the Mall Road in the heart of Shimla, officials said.
The blast occurred at the Himachali Rasoi eating point located in Middle Bazaar just below the Mall Road and four to six shops have been damaged, they said.
The intensity of the blast was such that window glasses of several houses in the vicinity were broken and the sound was heard miles away. As the spot is a few metres away from the fire station and the police control room, rescue operations were launched swiftly.
Witnesses said they suspect it to be a cylinder blast. They said they had complained of a gas leak about 20 minutes before the blast.
“One person was killed in the blast while seven others who sustained burn injuries were immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) Shimla,” Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Aditya Negi told The PTI.
Police and forensic teams are at the spot and it would be ascertained soon what caused the blast, he added.
BJP spokesperson Karan Nanda, who was on the spot, demanded an enquiry into the incident and adequate compensation to those whose shops have been damaged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up
Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...
NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees
Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...