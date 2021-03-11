One killed as boulder falls on car in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 12

A person was killed and two others were injured, when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a boulder near Jogni temple on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Mandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar (30), a resident of Sarkaghat in Mandi.

The injured have been identified as Dharmender Kumar (39) and Rakesh Kumar (40), also residents of Sarkaghat. The injured are admitted at Mandi Zonal Hospital where both are undergoing treatment.

Mandi SP has confirmed the incident.

#Manali