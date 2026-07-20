One killed as car plunges into gorge at Panchrukhi

A 72-year-old man was killed and another was critically injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Kailashpur on the Panchrukhi road on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 pm when the driver lost control over the wheel and the car overturned several times before plunging into a gorge. The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Karam Chand (72) and Pritam Mehra (65). Local residents launched a rescue operation and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Palampur. Doctors declared Karam Chand dead on arrival while Pritam Mehra, who had suffered serious injuries, was referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. Both men were reportedly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and were on their way to attend a party function at Panchrukhi when the accident occurred.

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