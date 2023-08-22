One killed, four injured as multi-axle truck rams into car on Paonta Sahib-Yamunanagar highway

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 22

One person was killed while four other persons were injured when a multi-axle truck ( RJ07GC 7473) rammed into a car (HR71G 8008) plying ahead of it on the Paonta Sahib-Yamunanagar highway at Lal Dhang this afternoon.

The multi-axle truck was going towards Behral from Yamunanagar when its driver failed to control the vehicle.

According to the police, the truck's brakes developed a mechanical fault and it rammed into the car at high speed. Truck conductor was killed on the spot while the driver fled from the spot.

Four occupants of the car sustained injuries. They were shifted to civil hospital at Paonta Sahib for treatment.

They have been identified as Sajan Kumar (32), Anamika (35), her daughter Liara (8) and Sushil Kumar ( 32). All of them hail from Yamunanagar in Haryana.

Paonta Sahib DSP Manvinder Singh informed that the identity of the deceased conductor was yet to be established as no identity card was available at the site. Efforts were afoot to trace the driver of the truck and further probe into the accident was underway.

