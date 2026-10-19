One killed, four injured in Salooni car mishap

A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on the Salooni-Langera road near Shaliyund, about 3 km from Salooni in Chamba district, on Sunday. The victims, all members of the same family and residents of Bani village in the Salooni subdivision, were travelling home when the accident occurred.

Punita Devi (33), wife of Harinder Kumar (38), was killed in the accident, while Kumar, their children, Samarth (3) and Saanvi (3), and another family member, Rekha Devi (56), sustained injuries.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that Kumar, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve, causing it to plunge into the gorge.

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After receiving information about the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

With the assistance of local residents, the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Salooni, where doctors declared Punita Devi dead. Rekha Devi and Samarth were referred to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba.

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Chamba SP Vijay Saklani said a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.