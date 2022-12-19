One killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 18

One person was killed when a car (HP 11- 9065) plunged into a gorge late last night on the Domehar-Kuni road near Jagana village. The deceased has been identified as Brijlal (48) of Jaghana village. The villagers informed the police about the mishap this morning following which a police team rushed to the spot and took stock of the incident.

The body was taken to the Arki Civil Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted. The cause of the mishap was yet to be ascertained.

A relief of Rs 10,000 has been granted by the administration to the next of the kin of the deceased.

