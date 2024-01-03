One killed in car mishap

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, January 2

One person was killed and another injured seriously when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled down the hillside at the Rahla nullah near Garola last night. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Parihaar, and the injured as Sonu (37), a resident of Kakri village in Chamba district. The injured Sonu was admitted to a nearby hospital at Bharmour.