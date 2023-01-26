One killed in Mandi mishap

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 25

One person was killed while another was injured when the car they were travelling in fell off the road near Dharmehad in Padhar subdivision of the district on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar, a native of Sarkaghat in Mandi. Injured Virender Kumar, also from Sarkaghat, was admitted to a Jogindernagar hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.