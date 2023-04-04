One killed in Mandi road accident

Mandi, April 3
One person was killed in a road accident in Mandi district today. According to the police, the victim Luder Dutt, a native of Chowki Chandrahan village, was travelling in a car when he lost control over the wheel at Trambinala in Mandi district. As a result, the vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge. Luder Dutt was badly hurt and later he succumbed to injuries.
The police have registered a case and investigation was underway. The cause of accident is yet unknown.
