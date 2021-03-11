One killed in Nalagarh mishap

Solan, August 18
Jasbir Singh (60) of Dhabhota village in Nalagarh was killed when his car (HP-64A 9300) was hit by a vehicle on the Nalagarh-Dhabhota road last evening.
His body was found lying in the car which was found in a damaged condition.
He was coming from Nalagarh. As per a preliminary probe, the car appears to be hit by a speeding vehicle and the driver fled the spot, said DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh.
Jasbir was declared dead by doctors at the Community Health Centre, Nalagarh. The closed-circuit camera footage was being scanned by the police to gather clues about the accident. A case has been registered.
