One killed in Nalagarh mishap

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 18

Jasbir Singh (60) of Dhabhota village in Nalagarh was killed when his car (HP-64A 9300) was hit by a vehicle on the Nalagarh-Dhabhota road last evening.

His body was found lying in the car which was found in a damaged condition.

He was coming from Nalagarh. As per a preliminary probe, the car appears to be hit by a speeding vehicle and the driver fled the spot, said DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh.

Jasbir was declared dead by doctors at the Community Health Centre, Nalagarh. The closed-circuit camera footage was being scanned by the police to gather clues about the accident. A case has been registered.