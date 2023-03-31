One killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 30

A person died today in a road accident in Anni subdivision of Kullu district. The car in which he was travelling rolled down the road and fell about 100 metres down on another road near Jaibagh village in Raghupur valley of Anni subdivision.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Rakesh Kumar of Jaibagh was going towards Anni when the accident happened. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.