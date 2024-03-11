One killed in road mishap

Solan, March 10
A motorcycle-borne youth was killed as he fell in a gorge after a speeding private bus tried to overtake his vehicle at a curve near Sanwara on the Kalka- Shimla National Highway this evening.
The motorcycle hit the iron railing. The motorcycle was stuck on the road along the railing, while the youth’s head hit boulders after the fall, leading to a fatal injury.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the deceased has been identified as Balinder Pratap Singh Cheema and he died on the spot after suffering a head injury, while the bus driver fled the spot along with the bus.
A case under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the bus driver and efforts were on to trace him.
