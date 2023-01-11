One killed in road mishap in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 10

The driver of a pick-up vehicle died yesterday in a road accident on the Chamba-Jatkari link road in the district. The vehicle fell into a gorge after a stone suddenly fell from the alongside hill and hit it. The deceased has been identified as a local, Anil Kumar. The police handed over his body to the relatives after the postmortem was done at the Government Medical College, Chamba.

