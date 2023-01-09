One killed in road mishap in Una village

Our Correspondent

Una, January 8

One person was killed and another seriously injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Una-Hamirpur highway in Barnoh village of Una district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of ward number 3 of Galua Mohalla in Una. Kuljit, a resident of ward number 7 in Upper Arniala village, was seriously injured and admitted to the Una district hospital.

According to a press note issued by the Una police, a case under Sections 279, 337 and 34(A) of the IPC and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Una Sadar police station against the driver of an unknown vehicle.

#Hamirpur #una