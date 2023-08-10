One killed in roof collapse

Solan, August 9
A native of Nepal was killed while another was injured when the roof of their kutcha house at Kotla village in Mashibar panchayat of Solan collapsed while they were asleep around 4 am today.
The duo was rushed to the Regional Hospital, where Arjun Bahadur (32) was declared dead. Arjun’s grandfather Ashok Kumar (63) suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Solan. Meanwhile, body was sent for a postmortem.
Solan SDM Kavita Thakur said the duo resided in a very old house. Though the house had no cracks, its roof gave way this morning.
