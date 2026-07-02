DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / One killed, three hurt in car crash near Atal Tunnel

One killed, three hurt in car crash near Atal Tunnel

Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding was the primary cause of the crash

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Car stuck over an under-construction bridge in Lahaul.
Advertisement

One person lost his life while three others sustained critical injuries after a car veered off the road and plunged onto an under-construction bridge at the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul on Tuesday night. The impact left the vehicle precariously lodged among exposed steel reinforcement bars of the bridge structure, underscoring the severity of the accident.

Advertisement

According to officials, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital at Keylong, where they were given emergency medical treatment.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Kailash, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan. The injured were identified as Rajender and Siddharth (the driver), both residents of Sikar, Rajasthan, and Aditya, a resident of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. All four were travelling from Manali to Lahaul in a vehicle bearing Rajasthan registration when the accident occurred.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding was the primary cause of the crash. The police have initiated an inquiry to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether other factors may have contributed to the mishap.

The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless driving on the mountainous roads leading to the Atal Tunnel, where sharp bends, steep gradients, and challenging terrain demand extreme caution, particularly at night. The authorities have urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and exercise greater vigilance while travelling through the region.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts