One killed, three hurt in car crash near Atal Tunnel

One person lost his life while three others sustained critical injuries after a car veered off the road and plunged onto an under-construction bridge at the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul on Tuesday night. The impact left the vehicle precariously lodged among exposed steel reinforcement bars of the bridge structure, underscoring the severity of the accident.

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According to officials, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital at Keylong, where they were given emergency medical treatment.

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The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Kailash, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan. The injured were identified as Rajender and Siddharth (the driver), both residents of Sikar, Rajasthan, and Aditya, a resident of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. All four were travelling from Manali to Lahaul in a vehicle bearing Rajasthan registration when the accident occurred.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding was the primary cause of the crash. The police have initiated an inquiry to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether other factors may have contributed to the mishap.

The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless driving on the mountainous roads leading to the Atal Tunnel, where sharp bends, steep gradients, and challenging terrain demand extreme caution, particularly at night. The authorities have urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and exercise greater vigilance while travelling through the region.