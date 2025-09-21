One medical intern dead, another missing in Chamba road mishap

A medical intern of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC), Chamba, died and another went missing after their car skidded off the road and plunged into the Ravi River near Parel, on the outskirts of Chamba town, in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Hamirpur, while Ishika, a native of Rohru in Shimla district, is missing and feared drowned after she was swept away in the strong current of the river.

Two other interns, Rishant Mastana from Shimla and Divyank from Solan, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at PJNGMC.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said a rescue team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident.

“A search operation is underway to locate the missing intern,” he said, adding further details are awaited.