One more held in Fagu heroin smuggling case

Shimla, March 17

One more accused has been arrested for being involved in the case under which the police had seized around 180-gm of heroin from three persons near Fagu, 17 km away from Shimla.

The accused was identified as Vishal Sharma (24), a resident of Silu village in Theog.

According to the police, the accused was arrested on March 16 after investigation of financial records and other investigation points.

Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Siddharth Sharma confirmed the report and said

further investigation was underway.

He said this was the 11th arrest that had been made in relation to the case. He further said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused.

On November 22, 2023, the police had arrested three accused from Fagu after receiving a tip-off. The accused, residents of Haryana, were travelling in a car when they were stopped for checking.

During the checking, the police found the contraband from their possession after which they were immediately arrested. This was one of the biggest catches of heroin in 2023 in Shimla.

Vijay, one of the accused, is an inter-state drug peddler who was involved in the smuggling of drugs in the Theog, Kotkhai and Rohru regions of Shimla district.

