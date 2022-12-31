‘One nation, one ration card’ to be reality soon: Official

Hamirpur, December 30
The “One nation, one ration card” scheme envisioned by PM Narendra Modi will soon be a reality and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has started the work on it. This was stated by Arvind Kumar, District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, here on Friday.
He said once active, consumers could buy commodities from any fair price shop in the country. He further said ADC Jitender Kumar Sanjta had visited six fair price shops in Chalokher, Bhota, Sour, Banal, Chabutra and Kuthera and urged owners to adopt and encourage consumers to make digital transactions for purchasing ration commodities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...