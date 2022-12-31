‘One nation, one ration card’ to be reality soon: Official

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 30

The “One nation, one ration card” scheme envisioned by PM Narendra Modi will soon be a reality and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has started the work on it. This was stated by Arvind Kumar, District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, here on Friday.

He said once active, consumers could buy commodities from any fair price shop in the country. He further said ADC Jitender Kumar Sanjta had visited six fair price shops in Chalokher, Bhota, Sour, Banal, Chabutra and Kuthera and urged owners to adopt and encourage consumers to make digital transactions for purchasing ration commodities.