One-way traffic causing jams

ONE-WAY traffic from Dhalpur Chowk on the hospital road in Kullu might have eased the traffic congestion on the hospital road, but it has increased the trouble of commuters on the main road. Now, all vehicles going to the SP office, DC office, mini-secretariat, regional hospital and other government offices have to enter the hospital road through this chowk, which is resulting in long queues of vehicles, especially during rush hours. To avoid this, the two-way traffic should be restored. — Naveen, Kullu

Shift liquor vend

people are opposing the decision to open a liquor vend in the middle of the Karsog market. The opening of the vend at the chosen spot could disturb peace and harmony in the area and affect business as well. Factoring in all these inconveniences, it should be shifted to a more suitable place.

— Beopar Mandal, Karsog

