Online booking system launched for Jal Shakti Dept guesthouses

In a move towards digital governance, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri launched the online reservation system for Jal Shakti Vibhag rest houses. The platform is intended to streamline bookings, ensuring transparency and efficiency for both departmental officials and the public.

Agnihotri praised the department for its proactive approach, saying the initiative would “eliminate the uncertainty and long wait times previously associated with room confirmations.”

The department operates 87 rest houses, offering 324 rooms. Reservations through the new platform are confirmed within minutes. Bookings can be made via the official portals at jsv.hp.nic.in or jsvresthouse.hp.gov.in. Room tariffs are set at Rs 500 for Himachalis and Rs 1,000 for non-Himachalis.