DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Online booking system launched for Jal Shakti Dept guesthouses

Online booking system launched for Jal Shakti Dept guesthouses

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:47 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a move towards digital governance, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri launched the online reservation system for Jal Shakti Vibhag rest houses. The platform is intended to streamline bookings, ensuring transparency and efficiency for both departmental officials and the public.

Advertisement

Agnihotri praised the department for its proactive approach, saying the initiative would “eliminate the uncertainty and long wait times previously associated with room confirmations.”

Advertisement

The department operates 87 rest houses, offering 324 rooms. Reservations through the new platform are confirmed within minutes. Bookings can be made via the official portals at jsv.hp.nic.in or jsvresthouse.hp.gov.in. Room tariffs are set at Rs 500 for Himachalis and Rs 1,000 for non-Himachalis.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts