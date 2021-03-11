Online management system for pvt universities to start by year end

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, August 10

Students, faculty, infrastructure and grievance modules of an online management system aimed at ensuring transparency and real-time information exchange between Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPEIRC) and private universities are ready and the system is slated to be functional by the end of the year.

Information regarding admission norms and attendance will be available in the student module while faculty details, including salary and perks and eligibility, will be a part of the faculty module, which will help in putting a stop on issuing of fake degrees and deployment of ghost faculty.

A biometric system for students and faculty members will be made mandatory in order to reduce the scope of allotting fake degrees to dummy students and ensure that a teacher is not working in several educational institutions.

The students, faculty and parents will be able to lodge their grievances through this platform which will also contain details of infrastructure for running courses offered by the universities. Aiming for free exchange of ideas, best practices, research work, innovations of all private universities would be available in the knowledge bank module for ready reference.

The fully automated online system would ensure real-time information exchange about infrastructure, admissions, faculty, courses offered, student strength, financial status of institutions, information shared under RTI and grievances of the students. About 75 per cent of the system is ready and stitching and integration of various modules is to be completed, said chairman of HPPEIRC, Maj General (Retd), Atul Kaushik.

A tender of Rs 1 crore for an online management system was awarded to the ITI Limited, a Chandigarh-based Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and a high-level committee was constituted to monitor the progress of the project.