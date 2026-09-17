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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Online paddy procurement registration opens in Himachal

Online paddy procurement registration opens in Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Paddy procurement in Himachal will commence on October 3 and continue till December 15,. Representational photo. iStock
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The Himachal Pradesh Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has opened its online portal for registration of farmers for paddy procurement during the kharif season 2026-27, enabling farmers to register their produce and book procurement tokens at their convenience.

Paddy procurement in the state will commence on October 3 and continue till December 15, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kumud Singh, said on Wednesday. A total of 11 procurement centres have been established in Kangra, Solan, Una and Sirmaur districts.

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The department has appealed to farmers to register themselves through the HP APP portal before selling their produce and use the token facility to schedule procurement.

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This year, farmers registered under the AgriStack Farmer Registry have been provided an additional facility for registration. Under this system, their personal and land-related details will be fetched online from the Farmer Registry, eliminating the need for separate verification of land records by the Patwari.

However, farmers will still have to enter their complete bank account details themselves, as per the existing procedure, Singh said.

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Farmers who are not registered under AgriStack can continue to register directly through the HP APP portal by furnishing all the required details. In such cases, land records will be verified online by the Patwari, while crop details will be entered online by the Agriculture Department officer concerned.

The Centre has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy for the kharif season 2026-27 at Rs 2,461 per quintal, an increase of Rs 72 over the MSP offered last year. Singh urged farmers in the four districts to bring their paddy to the designated procurement centres and avail themselves of the MSP announced by the Government of India.

Singh also directed Agriculture Department officials to widely disseminate information about the MSP among farmers and encourage them to sell their produce to government procurement agencies at the announced support price.

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