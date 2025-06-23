Online registration begins for Shrikhand Yatra

In a significant development, the Kullu district administration and the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, Nirmand, have jointly announced that the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra-2025 would be held from July 10 to July 23. The much-awaited annual pilgrimage to the sacred Shrikhand Mahadev peak, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is now open for online registration through the official portal: https://shrikhandyatra.hp.gov.in.

According to the official notice, devotees could register for yatra only through online mode. Each day during the yatra period, a maximum of 800 pilgrims would be allowed to register. Due to limitation, interested devotees have strongly been advised to register in advance to ensure their participation in the yatra.

Offline registration at the base camp would be permitted only in the rarest of rare cases, emphasising on the importance of completing the process digitally beforehand.

The trust has also clarified that the registration fee was non-refundable, regardless of circumstances - cancellation of the yatra due to natural calamities or other adverse conditions, inability to travel due to medical unfitness and voluntary withdrawal by devotee.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust has assured all necessary arrangements for the safety, health and convenience of pilgrims during the high-altitude journey. Devotees have been asked to strictly adhere to official pilgrimage dates. Any individual found undertaking yatra outside of these sanctioned dates would face strict legal action as per regulations. "For further information and registration, devotees may visit the official portal," said an official. — TNS