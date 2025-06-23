DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Online registration begins for Shrikhand Yatra

Online registration begins for Shrikhand Yatra

Pilgrimage to be held from July 10 to 23
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a significant development, the Kullu district administration and the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, Nirmand, have jointly announced that the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra-2025 would be held from July 10 to July 23. The much-awaited annual pilgrimage to the sacred Shrikhand Mahadev peak, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is now open for online registration through the official portal: https://shrikhandyatra.hp.gov.in.

Advertisement

According to the official notice, devotees could register for yatra only through online mode. Each day during the yatra period, a maximum of 800 pilgrims would be allowed to register. Due to limitation, interested devotees have strongly been advised to register in advance to ensure their participation in the yatra.

Offline registration at the base camp would be permitted only in the rarest of rare cases, emphasising on the importance of completing the process digitally beforehand.

Advertisement

The trust has also clarified that the registration fee was non-refundable, regardless of circumstances - cancellation of the yatra due to natural calamities or other adverse conditions, inability to travel due to medical unfitness and voluntary withdrawal by devotee.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust has assured all necessary arrangements for the safety, health and convenience of pilgrims during the high-altitude journey. Devotees have been asked to strictly adhere to official pilgrimage dates. Any individual found undertaking yatra outside of these sanctioned dates would face strict legal action as per regulations. "For further information and registration, devotees may visit the official portal," said an official. — TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts