The local administration in Bharmour of Chamba has announced that online registration for Manimahesh Yatra-2026 will commence at 10 am on August 5, with the first phase of bookings opening for pilgrims intending to undertake the pilgrimage on August 25, 26 and 27.

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The annual pilgrimage to the sacred Manimahesh Lake in the Bharmour region of Chamba district will formally begin on August 25, coinciding with the festival of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna’s birthday), and conclude on Radhashtami on September 19. This year the administration introduced the mandatory online registration system to regulate pilgrim movement and ensure a safe and orderly yatra.

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Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bharmour, Vikas Sharma said that only 5,000 pilgrims would be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage each day. Registrations will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis and devotees have been advised to secure their slots as soon as the registration portal opens.

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Sharma clarified that entry to the pilgrimage route would not be allowed without a valid online registration. Pilgrims will also be required to carry a printed copy of their online booking for verification at designated check posts during the journey. The administration has urged devotees to keep all necessary documents ready before initiating the registration process to ensure a smooth application.

Sharma said registrations for the remaining pilgrimage dates would be released in phases. All updates regarding additional slots and schedules would be available on the official Manimahesh Yatra website. Appealing to devotees to cooperate with the administration, the ADM urged pilgrims to strictly follow all safety guidelines and travel advisories issued during the yatra. He also advised them to rely only on official sources for information related to registration and pilgrimage arrangements and to avoid misinformation circulating through unofficial channels.

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Sharma said the online registration system aimed to ensure better crowd management, enhanced safety and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, which attracts thousands of devotees from across the country every year.

The Manimahesh Yatra is one of north India's most revered Hindu pilgrimages, undertaken annually to the sacred Manimahesh Lake, situated at an altitude of about 4,080 metres in Budhil valley of Bharmour. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the pilgrimage draws thousands of devotees from across the country, mainly from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.