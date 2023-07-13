Only 1 lane opened, commuters suffer on Chd-Shimla highway

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 12

With only single lane being operational on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5, the police struggled to keep the flow of traffic going. The highway was closed for movement of buses and heavy vehicles as repair work was underway. As many as 13 excavators, five tippers, two loaders and a hydra machine had been deputed by the NHAI to clear the debris and undertake repair.

The commuters travelling on the road were inconvenienced as the usual flow of traffic was disrupted owing to landslides and big boulders having fallen on the road.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said, “Efforts were made to keep the traffic running in patches as the flow of traffic was immense and only one lane was operational. The traffic was halted for hours during the day to enable clearing of the mounds of debris and boulders which have fallen at various places on the NH.”

The uphill traffic was diverted through the Parwanoo-Jangeshu road. The main highway connecting Chandigarh to Shimla, it witnessed a huge rush of vehicles though the the volume of traffic was less compared to the weekends.

Attempt to permit the heavy vehicles to ply on the single lane road proved futile as the NH has developed cracks on its surface at several places.

Stretches of road were also washed away at some places. With the weather clear today, the repair work was hastened but debris and boulders flowed down on the hill as the excavated slope dried up.

NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit said due to heavy damage at five places on the Kalka-Shimla highway, traffic was operational only through single lane. Efforts were afoot to open the second lane as well.

