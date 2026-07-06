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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Only 1 lift functional at Tanda hospital, patients suffer

Only 1 lift functional at Tanda hospital, patients suffer

Photographs from the hospital’s ground floor show that the work on new elevators is still unfinished

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:33 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Patients and attendants wait to board the lift; and (right) space earmarked for the installation of a new elevator at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital in Tanda.
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Patients and attendants at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra district continue to face inconvenience as new elevators are yet to be installed even more than three months after the work began. As a result, the state’s second-largest government health facility is operating with just one functional lift.

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Photographs from the hospital’s ground floor show that the work on new elevators is still unfinished. The lone operational lift is being used by patients, attendants and the staff moving between the ground floor and the fourth floor, where several key wards and critical departments are located.

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The shortage of lifts has forced many patients, including those on stretchers and wheelchairs, to be shifted to upper floors via ramps. This has increased burden on attendants and the hospital staff while delaying the movement of elderly, critically ill and emergency patients.

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The prolonged delay has become a major concern for hundreds of patients visiting the hospital daily. Many of them complain that despite being a premier government healthcare institution, it lacks basic infrastructure essential for efficient patient care.

The incomplete project has also raised questions over the pace of the execution of public works. Patients and their families have asked why such an important healthcare facility has been functioning for months with only one operational lift and when the remaining elevators will be commissioned.

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Dr Milap Sharma, Principal of the Tanda medical college, says that the Health Department had transferred the full money required for the purchase and installation of lifts to the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department around six months ago. Despite repeated reminders from the hospital administration, the department had yet to complete the installation work, causing considerable inconvenience to patients, attendants and the hospital staff.

The hospital authorities say that the delay has affected the smooth functioning of several departments, particularly during rush hours when patient movement is high. Long queues outside the lone working lift have become a routine sight, indicating difficulties faced by visitors.

As it is a government hospital funded through public resources, residents expect timely completion of essential infrastructure projects and uninterrupted healthcare services. The prolonged delay in the installation of lifts has drawn criticism from patients and attendants, who say such basic facilities should not remain unavailable for so long.

Visitors have urged the authorities concerned to expedite the pending work and make all lifts operational at the earliest, so that patients, particularly the elderly, persons with disabilities and critically ill, can access treatment without unnecessary hardship.

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