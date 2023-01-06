Only 12 candidates submit election expenses details

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

Only 12 of total 50 candidates, who had fought the Assembly elections from eight seats in Shimla district, have submitted details about their election expenditure to the district election officer.

District Election Officer-Aditya Negi said, “Two BJP candidates and one candidate each of the BSP and AAP and one Independent candidate submitted their election expenditure details on Wednesday. Three Independent candidates, three BSP candidates and one BJP candidate had submitted full accounts of their election expenditure on Tuesday. The final date for submitting details is January 7.”

He said, “Election Department officials, assistant expenditure observers appointed during the elections and the members of the accounting team are working in tandem to ready the election expenditure-related documents at Bachat Bhawan. As per the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), every contesting candidate is required to submit his or her election expenditure details within 30 days of the declaration of the election results. If any candidate fails to provide a full account of election expenditure, the ECI can disqualify him or her.”