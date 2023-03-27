Only 2 asst professors for 113 students at Subathu college

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

At a time when the state government is closing institutions lacking the requisite staff and infrastructure, two assistant professors are managing a college having 113 students at Subathu.

The two assistant professors, who teach history and Hindi, have been appointed on a contractual basis at a monthly salary of Rs 34,620. This is barely 60 per cent of the academic level-10 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale. This information was provided in the Vidhan Sabha to a question posed by Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri.

The abject lack of teaching faculty has put a question mark on the ad hoc functioning of this college. One wonders how students are studying other subjects like English or science. With no choice to opt for other subjects, the students face a bleak future.

The college caters to the rural populace of villages around Subathu, besides this cantonment town. This was the lone college in the Kasauli Assembly constituency for years, before a government degree college was opened at Dharampur.

Rakesh, a student of the Subathu college, said, “Adequate staff should be posted here or students should be transferred to other nearby colleges at Solan or Dharampur.”

The UGC had issued a notification on Jan 19, 2013, that mandates every higher education institution to undergo the accreditation process and seek National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s approval. A college with such inadequate staff vis-à-vis its student strength was a mockery of the education system.

