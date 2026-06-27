Only 2 of 7 train services restored on Kangra rail line

Railway commuters in Kangra district, particularly in the lower areas bordering Punjab, continue to face severe hardship as Northern Railways has restored only two of the seven passenger train services on the historic Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge railway line, nearly four years after their suspension.

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The limited restoration has led to severe overcrowding at major stations along the route, with passengers struggling to board the available trains. Daily commuters — including students, traders, employees, and patients travelling to Pathankot — are bearing the brunt of inadequate services. Videos showing packed coaches and passengers jostling to board trains are frequently circulating on social media, highlighting growing public inconvenience.

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Following repeated demands by local residents and sustained protests, Northern Railways resumed two services earlier this month. The restored trains were formally flagged off from Kangra railway station on June 2 by Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, in the presence of local legislators.

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However, commuters say the move has brought only partial relief. Adding to their difficulties, train operations from Pathankot are suspended every Friday, further reducing services to six days a week. Residents argue that the railway line remains a lifeline for large parts of rural Kangra, where bus connectivity is limited and irregular.

Before the collapse of the interstate Chakki railway bridge near Kandwal in Nurpur in August 2022, Northern Railways operated seven pairs of passenger trains on the route. Services remained disrupted for years as the bridge over the Chakki rivulet was rebuilt.

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The Kangra Valley Railway Sangharsh Samiti, which has been leading a campaign for full restoration of services for over five months, has intensified its agitation. Last Saturday, members staged a protest at Jawalamukhi Road railway station and submitted a memorandum to the railway authorities demanding the immediate resumption of all seven train services.

The samiti has also warned of gheraoing the office of Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj at Jassur if their demands were not met. Rajesh Nandpuri, convener of the organisation, called the operation of only two trains between Pathankot and Baijnath six days a week a "mockery" of the aspirations of lakhs of residents dependent on the railway network. He also criticised both Kangra and Hamirpur MPs for allegedly remaining silent on the issue.

Commuters and residents have urged the Ministry of Railways to restore all suspended train services at the earliest, stating that the Kangra Valley Railway remains one of the most affordable and vital modes of transport for thousands across the region.