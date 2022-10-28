Only 30% arms deposited in Kangra district

Dharamsala, October 27

Around 30 per cent of licence holders have deposited their weapons with the police in Kangra district till date.

Sources said that only 8,000 of about 23,000 licensed arms had been deposited with the police. Police officials are sending reminders and warning letters to the licence holders in the district to deposit their weapons.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said that till date, only 8,000 licensed weapons had been deposited with the police in the district. All arms licence holders had been directed to submit their weapons with the police till October 30 or face action.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal had issued notices to all arms licence holders in the district to submit their arms with the police to prevent law and order problems during the elections.— TNS

8,000 weapons submitted

Last date October 30

