Only BJP can end corruption, says Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 22

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon today said the party would register a thumping victory in the Assembly elections as it had a strong organisational structure. He said this during a meeting with party workers in Mandi.

Tandon said the BJP was the only political party which could ensure corruption-free governance. The state had emerged as one of the top states in the country due to coordination between the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, he added.

Tandon said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the most powerful leaders of the world. Due to the effective foreign and defence policies of the Union Government, the country has become influential on the world stage. The work of the Central and state governments in the field of social welfare is commendable.”