Only BJP can fulfil Pangi residents’ two main demands, says Janak Raj

Chamba, April 30
The two major demands of residents of Pangi Valley — construction of the Chehni Tunnel and the establishment of Pangi as a separate legislative Assembly area — can only be fulfilled by the BJP-led Central Government, BJP’s Bharmour legislator Dr Janak Raj said on Tuesday.
Campaigning in the remote villages of Pangi, he claimed that the outgoing Central Government had even initiated the process for fulfilling roadmaps of these demands. He said these demands fall outside the jurisdiction of the state government, so empty promises by the Congress won’t suffice.
Hitting at the Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, the BJP legislator said the incumbent Member of Parliament didn’t raise the issue even once during her tenure.
Seeking to know what percentage of funds the MP allocated for development works in Pangi, he said, “After winning the byelection, the MP made no effort to understand the grievances of the people.”
Predicting a landslide victory for the BJP in the polls in Himachal and the entire country, he said the PM would form the government for a third consecutive term.
Stepping up his attack on Congress, he said if the MP had carried out the work on the ground, there would have been no need for her to seek votes in her husband’s name for her son Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress nominee from Mandi.
He also alleged that not a single development project was started in Pangi under the Congress regime. The condition of roads was deteriorating and there was no resolution to the problems faced by the public.
The state government increased the rate of firewood in October, leaving people to suffer in the cold without the provision of the promised subsidy, he alleged.
