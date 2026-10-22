Only green crackers allowed during festivals in Kangra: DC

The Kangra district administration has permitted the sale and use of only green crackers during Diwali, Gurpurb, Christmas and New Year celebrations. It has also imposed time restrictions on bursting crackers in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa issued the orders under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directing all urban areas, towns and gram panchayats to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

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According to the orders, crackers can be burst on Diwali between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Gurpurb, the permitted timings are 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. For Christmas on December 25 and 26, and New Year’s Eve on December 31 and January 1, 2027, crackers can be burst between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that the wholesale and retail sales of crackers would be allowed only after obtaining prior written permission from the SDM (Civil) concerned. Sales must be conducted at designated open and safe locations, with adequate emergency exits, fire extinguishers, buckets of sand and trained staff at the shops.

Crackers must be stored in their original packaging. Smoking, open flames and unsafe electrical fittings have been prohibited inside and around the shops. A minimum distance of three metres must be maintained between two cracker shops.

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The administration has also prohibited the bursting of crackers in markets, government offices, hospitals, educational institutions, silence zones, heritage buildings and protected monuments as well as in their surrounding areas.

All SDMs have been directed to inspect cracker shops in their respective jurisdictions and take action against unauthorised sales and other violations. Municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been instructed to ensure the scientific disposal of waste generated by fireworks.

Bairwa directed all SDMs, DSPs, Executive Magistrates and police station in-charges to strictly enforce the orders. Violations would invite legal action and the orders would remain in force until January 1, 2027.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents to celebrate the festivals responsibly by adhering to the prescribed timings and safety norms, keeping environmental protection and public health in mind.