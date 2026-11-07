Only green firecrackers to be allowed in Mandi on festivals

The Mandi district administration has permitted the sale and use of only green crackers during the upcoming festive season and banned all other types of firecrackers in an effort to curb air pollution and protect public health.

District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan has issued detailed directions in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court of India. The restrictions have been imposed due to the adverse impact of firecrackers on air quality and the health of vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory ailments.

The District Magistrate has directed the police, Municipal Corporation, all Sub-Divisional Magistrates, the Higher and Elementary Education Departments and the Fire Services Department to ensure strict enforcement of the orders within their respective jurisdictions.

Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar said that green crackers would be allowed only during specified time slots on different festivals. He added that local residents must strictly adhere to the prescribed timings for bursting crackers.

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According to the schedule, green crackers may be burst on Diwali (November 8) only between 8 pm and 10 pm; on Gurpurb (November 24) from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm; on Christmas, from 11.55 pm on December 25 to 12.30 am on December 26, while on New Year’s Eve, the bursting of green crackers will be allowed only from 11.55 pm on December 31 to 12.30 am on January 1.

The administration has also prohibited the online sale and booking of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and other similar websites. No online orders for firecrackers will be permitted under the guidelines.

Madan Kumar said that the HP State Pollution Control Board was regularly monitoring ambient air quality and the AQI at selected locations to assess pollution levels and ensure compliance with environmental norms.

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The district administration has appealed to the residents, traders and institutions to cooperate in implementing time restrictions for bursting of firecrackers. Citizens have been urged to celebrate festivals responsibly by avoiding conventional firecrackers and adhering to the prescribed timings for green crackers.