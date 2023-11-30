Only scientific mining to be allowed: Minister

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 29

Public Works Department (PWD) and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that the Congress government would only allow legal mining through scientific means in the state.

Vikramaditya, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Industries Department had recently allowed only those stone crushers to operate who had legal mining lease and valid permissions.

The minister said that difficulty faced by government contractors in procuring M-forms for transporting sand and gravel for construction had also been brought to his notice. The contractors were forced to procure sand and gravel from other states. “I will raise the issue with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan so that the problem can be addressed forever,” he added.

The minister said that the government had taken proactive action following the incident at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand where 41 construction workers were trapped in an under-construction tunnel. The government coordinated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) so that such an incident could be avoided in tunnels being constructed as part of the road widening projects in the state. He added that the NHAI was identifying weak spots in these under-construction tunnels.

Former Nurpur MLA Ajay Mahajan was also present on the occasion.

#Congress #Nurpur