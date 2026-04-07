Only two cardiologists at Tanda hospital, ECHO test count down from 70 to five daily

The Cardiology Department of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district is facing an acute shortage of doctors and other staff and patients are being given appointments as late as December 30, 2027, for crucial echocardiography (ECHO) tests. At present, there are only two doctors in the Cardiology Department taking care of a heavy patient load. As a result, the number of ECHO tests conducted ever day has dropped sharply from around 70 earlier to just five at present, leading to a mounting backlog.

Advertisement

This inordinate long delay in ECHO tests has made patients and their families panicky, particularly those suffering from heart ailments that require timely diagnosis and treatment

Advertisement

A senior faculty member says that the situation has worsened following the discontinuation of the Diplomat of National Board (DNB) programme in cardiology. Earlier, six resident doctors enrolled under the programme assisted in carrying out routine cardiac investigations. However, the course was withdrawn after the institution reportedly failed to meet the standards prescribed by the DNB Board. At present, only two resident doctors are serving in the department, leading to delays in essential diagnostic services.

Advertisement

A 64-year-old woman admitted to the medicine ward was reportedly given an appointment for a date nearly two years hence though she required immediate attention. In another case, a 72-year-old patient referred for cardiac assessment faced a similar delay, highlighting the risks posed to critically-ill patients.

Dr Milap, principal of the medical college, acknowledges the shortage of doctors, particularly in the Cardiology Department. He says that just two specialist doctors are providing services in the department. He adds that efforts are being made to prioritise urgent cases and ensure that critical investigations and surgeries are conducted without delay.

Advertisement

Dr Milap says that the closure of DNB courses in radiology has aggravated the manpower crunch. Hospital insiders attribute the overall decline in services to the departure of key specialists and delay in filling vacant posts. The shortage of trained staff has not only affected diagnostic facilities but also placed considerable pressure on emergency and routine care. With patients coming from across Kangra and adjoining districts, the existing workforce in the Tanda hospital is struggling to cope with the pressure.